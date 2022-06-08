Live: Tinubu leads Amaechi, Osinbajo, others with wide margin in APC presidential primaries *See results

Former governor of Lagos state Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu is leading comfortably as vote count continues in the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election at Eagles square Abuja.

As at 11:50am, available result (not yet announced by the party’s electoral committee), Tinubu polled 1070 votes, followed by former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi 238.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who had stormed out of the venue has 177, Senate President Ahmad Lwan 102, Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello 25, his Ebonyi state counterpart Dave Umahi 20, Cross River state governor Ben Ayade 21, Ahmed Sani 2, Sani Yerima .

Votes were still being counted as at the time of filling this report.

