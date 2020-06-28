Liverpool face ban after winning Premier league title

Newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool face being banned from playing their remaining home games at Anfield unless fans stop partying on the streets.

Liverpool joined Merseyside Police, the City Council and Mayor Joe Anderson in condemning some of their own supporters for “wholly unacceptable” behaviour, which “risked public safety” as thousands swarmed into the city centre to celebrate the end of their 30-year wait for a league title, despite repeated warnings over the spread of coronavirus.

The iconic Liver Building was set on fire by a firework on Friday as fans ignored social-distancing rules and dropped tons of litter while celebrating.

A joint statement from Liverpool, the police and the council said: “Several thousand people turned up at the Pier Head on Friday and some chose to ignore the social distancing guidance and risk public safety.

“Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behaviour is wholly unacceptable.

“The potential danger of a second peak of Covid-19 still exists and we need to work together to make sure we don’t undo everything that has been achieved.

“When it is safe to do so, we will all work together to arrange a victory parade when everyone can celebrate.

“Until that time, the safety of our city and our people continues to be our No1 priority.”

Merseyside Police issued a dispersal order on Friday night covering a large part of Liverpool city centre and it will remain in force until tomorrow.

Chief Constable Andy Cooke confirmed 15 arrests during Friday’s chaotic scenes.

“Those who gathered last night have potentially increased the danger of a further rise in the pandemic,” Cooke tweeted a statement on Friday.

“In addition, the actions of the minority were not only irresponsible but criminal. It is tarnishing the reputation of our city and Liverpool FC.