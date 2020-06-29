Liverpool not interested in Napoli’s Koulibaly

Liverpool are not interested in signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly – but they may be in the market for another centre-back if Dejan Lovren leaves the club.

Several reports have suggested Koulibaly is top of Jurgen Klopp’s wanted list, but it is understood Liverpool’s strict transfer policy prohibits them spending more than £60m on a 29-year-old.

Koulibaly is one of the hottest properties in Europe, with his commanding performances seeing him linked with Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has said the club would laugh off any offer below £60m and, instead, value him at around £90m.

Lovren is currently fourth choice centre-back at Anfield, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all ahead of him in the pecking order.

His only league start of 2020 coincided with Liverpool’s only Premier League defeat of the season – the 3-0 loss at Watford in February.

It is thought Liverpool would be willing to listen to offers for the Croatian, who turns 31 next week and has one year left on his contract, but only if they can get a replacement in once the transfer window opens.