Liverpool open 4-point lead on top EPL summit after conquering Wolves

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his side’s “perfect football” as Mohamed Salah inspired a victory at Wolves that took them four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

The Reds have 48 points from 18 matches – a tally Klopp described as “outstanding” – and the only unbeaten league record in English professional football.

Defending champions City can cut their lead back to a point when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

In heavy rain, the Reds went ahead on 18 minutes when Fabinho played a one-two with Sadio Mane and crossed for Salah, who flicked the ball into the net with the outside of his foot.

The Egyptian set up Liverpool’s second with a wonderful lofted pass over the home defence, allowing Virgil van Dijk to side-foot a six-yard volley past Rui Patricio.

“I saw some really good things,” said Klopp. “The first goal was brilliant, it was cool, and the second goal – yes, well done.

“I’m completely happy with the result and it is big for us. It was brilliant – both goals. It was perfect football, especially on a night when it was difficult to play proper football.”

The victory ensures Klopp’s side will be top on Christmas Day – and eight of the past nine teams to have done that have gone on to win the title.

The one side that did not was Liverpool in 2013-14 – they finished second, two points behind Manchester City.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren said earlier this week that his side could go through an entire league season without losing, replicating the achievement of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ in 2003-04.

Their win at Wolves takes them to 18 matches, with 15 wins and three draws. They are one of only three teams – along with Juventus and Paris St-Germain – in the top divisions in England, France, Italy, Spain and Germany to have not lost a league match this season.

This was another tough assignment – against a Wolves side that had already beaten Chelsea and taken points off Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

A beautifully crafted move gave the Reds the lead. Salah’s quickly taken free-kick led to Fabinho combining with Mane, the Brazil international getting to the byeline and pulling the ball back for Salah to finish with a deft flick past Patricio.

James Milner had a chance to add a second but his left-footed strike was well saved.

Salah, who won last season’s Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year award, then set up his side’s second goal as his clever pass was steered into the net by centre-half Van Dijk for his first Premier League goal for Liverpool.

Klopp was able to take off both Roberto Firmino and Mane in the second half to rest them for a busy festive programme, which includes matches against Arsenal and Manchester City.

Substitute Georginio Wijnaldum nearly added a third in injury time – after Salah forced an error from Willy Boly – and this was a well-deserved victory for the Reds, who are attempting to win a 19th top-flight title but first since 1989-90.

Wolves – on course for their best league finish since 1979-80, when they came sixth – entertained their fans before kick-off with a spectacular light and music show to create a fantastic atmosphere at Molineux.

And the home fans were almost celebrating after only four minutes when the recalled Adama Traore shot just off target after Fabinho sloppily gifted away possession.

Traore also had another strike at goal six minutes later, this time firing past the opposite post, before Salah’s breakthrough goal.

Despite falling behind, the hosts were still causing problems in the first half, and benefiting from Reds players being surprisingly loose with the ball.

Just before half-time, another Reds error – this time from Naby Keita – gave Matt Doherty a shooting opportunity, but he was denied by Alisson.

Those misses proved costly as Liverpool cut out the mistakes in the second half, and Van Dijk’s volley doubled their advantage.

Eighteen-year-old substitute Morgan Gibbs-White shot into the side-netting late on to deny the home fans a thrilling conclusion to the game as Wolves’ three-game winning run came to an end.

