Liverpool refuse to release Salah for Egypt duty

Liverpool have refused to release Mohamed Salah for international duty next week due to the quarantine restrictions the striker would face on his return to the UK.

Liverpool, along with other members of the European Club Association, have been seeking exemptions from the mandatory quarantine rules for players returning from red list countries.

With no agreement between the Premier League and government, however, and Salah facing a 10-day isolation period after playing in Egypt, Liverpool have informed the Egypt FA that the 29-year-old will not be released for their World Cup qualifier against Angola in Cairo.

The club have no objections to Salah playing Egypt’s second World Cup qualifier in Gabon on September 5th as Gabon is on the UK’s amber list and no quarantine rules would apply.

Premier League and Football Association officials have been in talks with the Department of Media, Culture and Sport over the quarantine restrictions, which have had an impact on many sports and threatens to disrupt several rounds of international fixtures.

In a statement confirming Liverpool’s stance on Salah, the Egypt FA said it was also in discussions with Fifa over an exemption for its star player.