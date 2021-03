Liverpool will play the home leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig at Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The fixture has been moved to the Hungarian capital because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Reds hold a 2-0 lead against the German side from the first leg, which was played at the same venue on 16 February.

The second leg will take place on Wednesday, 10 March.

