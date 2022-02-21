Livestock grazing reserve: KACRAN thumb up FG, Yobe govt

The national president of Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), Khalil Mohd Bello, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni for jointly awarding multi billion naira livestock development projects in Jakusko Nasari grazing reserves in Yobe state.

A press statement signed by Bello and made available to Blueprint Sunday in Damaturu, started members of KACRAN as partners in progress are always interested in any move make by the governments towards the development of livestock sector across the country.

According to the statement, “Our commendation is necessitated by the fact that, we view it as a right positive move in a right direction, more especially at this time when herders all over the country are experiencing untold hardship due to the negative impact of global warming, shortage of animals feed and water points and are moving from one place to another in search of animal feed and water points.”

He said the movement has caused avoidable conflicts and bloodshed between herders and their beloved brothers herders.

He described the execution of livestock development projects which includes: milking collection center, milking palour, veterinary clinic, dispensary, primary school, feed milk, warehouse, earth dams, access road, security post, admin block, mosque and 40 housing units.

Bello explain that KACRAN is of the view that if the entire governors of the Northern states are doing same in their respective states, the wanton clashes between herders and farmers that is seriously affecting Nigeria will be amicably brought to an end.

He thanked the Deputy Governor of Yobe state, Idi Barde Gubana, Dr Mairo Ahmed Amshi, the Hon. Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Musa Usman and the entire members of the implementation committee appointed by Mai Mala Buni for their giant strides towards proper supervision of the said projects.

Similarly, KACRAN members in the state urged herders and other pastoralists that are massively coming into the state to exploit its accommodative tendencies, special vegetations, peaceful nature and benefit directly from the projects under discussion.