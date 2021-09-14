‘Livestock sector ecosystem can add N2trn to economy’

The development of Nigeria’s livestock sector’s ecosystem if properly harnessed can add at least N2 trillion to the economy within a short period.

Programme Coordinator of Power Infrastructure Finance and Services (PIF Conferences) Mr. Willie Tawo disclosed this on Monday in Abuja to herald the forthcoming Nigeria International Workshop on Ranching & Pasture Management for Livestock Intensification.

The programme is scheduled for end September, 2021 in Abuja.

Mr. Tawo said, “Building on the experience and relative success of our past economic growth programmes, this workshop holds great prospects in solving the age-long herders-farmers crisis in the country, while we look forward to the development of the livestock sector who’s ecosystem is envisaged to add at least N2 trillion to the economy within a short while.”

He further said, “The workshop aims to enhance livestock development in tandem with international best practices, to promote the establishment of ranches and good operations of grazing reserves and to facilitate the realization of the laudable objectives of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) while promoting a Socio-economic Sustainable Livestock Development and Management Policy for Nigeria.”

According to him, a team of experts in ranching and pasturing management from the Netherlands, Argentina and Nigeria will make presentations and lead discussions at the workshop.

The programme, he continued targets the participation of federal and state government animal husbandry/livestock officials, coordinators and project directors of National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), livestock business operators, cattle owners, cattle breeding associations, bankers, investors among others.

Mr. Tawo explained that the programme has benefits for both proponents open grazing and anti-open grazing which has been a burning issue in the polity,” he said.