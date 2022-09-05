Liz Truss emerges UK Conservative Party new leaders, set to become 3rd British female Prime Minister 

United Kingdom’s foreign secretary, Liz Truss, has emerged as the next leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party and will consequently be confirmed as Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth tomorrow in Balmoral.

Ms Truss defeated ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak to claim the seat after the crisis that saw Boris Johnson vacate the position a few months back.

She polled 81, 326 votes representing 57.4 per cent of the votes cast by Conservative Party members while Mr Sunak polled 60,399 representing 42.6 per cent of the votes cast.

Ms Truss will become the third female prime minister of the UK.

Boris Johnson will tomorrow tender his resignation to the Queen who will, after accepting, announce Ms Truss as the new prime minister.

After her confirmation, Ms Truss will appoint her cabinet members.

