LMC announces  14 days mid-season break, resumes April  3

The Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL 2021/2022 season will be on break after week 19 matches this weekend to observe the traditional mid season break usually observed by the league.

League organisers, League Management Company, LMC announced the decision in a memo sent to all the NPFL clubs.

The letter signed by the Chief Operating Officer of the LMC, Mallam Salihu Abubakar, noted that the mid-season break have also necessitated an adjustment in the league fixtures.

Consequently, the second stanza of the league will commence with matchday 20 on April 3rd, 2022.

“As part of our tradition a 14 days mid-season break will be observed at the end of matches of the first (stanza) after matchday 19.

“Consequently, the fixtures have been adjusted to reflect the break period as follows:

“Matchday 20: new date 03 April 2022 Matchday 21: new date 06 April 2022.

“Subsequent fixtures will remain unchanged. Please accept our most sincere regards and best wishes,” letter read.

Meanwhile, three matches will be decided this Saturday in matchday 19 fixtures with with Heartland FC taking on MFM, Abia Warriors will battle Katsina United while high flying Enugu Rangers will battle Lobi Stars in their new home ground in Anambra State.