LMC convenes peace meeting for Remo stars, 3SC Supporters

Management of Remo Stars and Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) have been invited with the chairmen of their Supporters Clubs for a peace meeting at the office of the League Management Company (LMC) on Monday, 14th February.

In a related development, the LMC has ordered the Remo Stars, Shooting Stars and Wikki Tourists to play their next home matches of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with the stadium closed to fans and warned that a repeat occurrence may lead to more severe sanctions.

Wikki Tourists supporters were alleged to have turned unruly during and after their draw with Rangers on MatchDay 11 at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

In a letter to the Shooting Stars and Remo Stars, dated February 8, 2022, the LMC expressed concern on reports of a feud between supporters of the clubs which resulted in injuries and damage to properties at the end of the MatchDay 11 fixture at Ikenne.

Signed by Salihu Abubakar, the Chief Operating Officer, the letter read, “the LMC is disturbed by the acrimony exhibited by fans during and after the game and believe that we must intervene to ensure peaceful conduct of your supporters in future fixtures between your clubs.

“Consequently, you are hereby invited to a meeting with our top Management to be held on Monday by 2pm at the office of the League in Abuja. The Chairman of your respective Supporters Clubs are also invited to participate in the meeting”.

In separate Summary Jurisdiction notices to the three clubs, the LMC imposed a one match stadium ban of Supporters of Wikki Tourists, Remo Stars and Shooting Stars for their disorderly conduct at the end of the MatchDay 11 fixture.

Shooting Stars was charged with breach of Rule B13.22 in that Supporters of the Club was found to have thrown plastic bottles onto the pitch leading to stoppages on 31st and 87th minutes of the match.

The LMC also cited the official match report that indicated that the club supporters clashed with those of the home team immediately after the match leading to injuries and destruction of property.

They reserve the right to submit to the decisions or elect to appear before a panel but must communicate such decision in writing to the LMC within 24 hour.