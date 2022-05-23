LMC makes u-turn, clears Isha Ali for NPFL action

The League Management Company (LMC) have revised its earlier decision to disqualify one of the two Remo Stars players allegedly involved in match fixing in Ghana.

The news of the ban placed on Isah Ali and Andy Okpe by the LMC citing lack of “critical” information and documentation in the registration of the players for the 2021/2022 NPFL.

According the statement signed by Chief Operating Officer of LMC, Salihu Abubakar announced that a defender for the Sky Blue Stars, Isah Ali has been cleared to continue playing in the NPFL.

The letter read thus: “We note the elaborate explanations on the documents submitted at the point of registration of the two players. Having carefully studied your response the following became apparent:

Isah Ali – the player Isah Ali registered and played for Inter Alies FC in the Ghana Premier League for 2020/2021 season on loan from Remo Stars having signed for club the previous season from Shekarau Babes.

