LMC: PPG is a child of necessity – Zira

Adamawa United Chairman, Emmanuel Zira, has described the Points Per Game (PPG) as the only option available for the LMC in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic that evolved the world.

Zira, who spoke at the weekly Personality Interview segment of the FCT Football Update WhatsApp program said the PPG decision, was a necessity of event where football authorities in the country and clubs found itselves and battling with the global pandemic, where resources were becoming unavailable and leaner for clubs to begin to travel for matches. “I think with the circumstances we found ourselves, the PPG decision was the best mode for selecting teams for continental engagements. It was a fair decision. Nigeria not appearing at the world cup would be a big blow to FIFA, so also Clubs from Nigeria not showing up at the continental tournament is a big blow to CAF, so the PPG was adopted to choose our representatives in the continent” he reasoned.

The Adamawa United FC Chairman, accepted the fact that he is a ” cat with nine lives” in sports administration in Adamawa state.

With humour, the football administrator said “this is because of my honesty, sincerity and belief in doing what is right.”

“I have never ever done anything that is dubious and critical against the code of ethics of my activities as a chairman of the club, instead, I do things that will protect the integrity of the club and the interest of the state as a whole. I don’t break the rules!”

Zira, also recount how he sometimes had to dole out personal funds in order to keep the club afloat.

He maintained that he has been able to survive due to his honesty and never cheating on players and the technical crew alike because I hold them accountable if the team fails. “This is how I do my own operations. I don’t like doing what is dirty” he concluded.