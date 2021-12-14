LMC unveils new sponsors, hides financial details

Following the botched sponsorship deal with Bet9ja with the new season just few days ahead, the League Management Company (LMC) has unveiled a new sponsorship deal for the league and clubs in the Eastern part of the country.

The unveiling was done in Lagos on Tuesday in the presence of chairman of LMC Shehu Dikko and the Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

The LMC announced Hero Lager Beer as the official sponsor of the league and clubs based in the Eastern part of the country.

The financial details of the sponsorship is shrouded in ‘secrecy’ as the LMC did not reveal the financial obligation as it is always done in other clime.

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the league, Davidson Owumi, and secretary of the Club Owners Alloy Chukwuemeka, were also present at the unveiling with other stakeholders.

The league is scheduled to kick off on the 17th of December with Akwa United taking on Kano Pillars in Uyo.

Related

No tags for this post.