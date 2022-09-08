LMI countries to surpass $500bn losses to non-communicable diseases – PPB

Project Pink Blue (PPB) has expressed concern that Low- and Medium- Income Countries (LMICs) are estimated to surpass $500 billion per year in economic losses due to non-communicable diseases (NDCs).

Programme Coordinator PPB, Gloria C. Okwu said NCDs accounted for 80 percent of global burden of the disease by 2020 and account for 7 out of every 10 deaths in LMICs.

While speaking to newsmen in Abuja in commemoration of the “Global Week of Action for Non-Communicable Diseases: Invest to Protect,” holding from the 5th – 11th of September, 2022, Okwu said although high-income countries currently bear the biggest economic burden of NCDs, the low and middle income countries (LMICs) are expected to assume an ever-larger share as their economies and populations grow.

She said NCDs kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to over 7 out of 10 deaths worldwide. Changing social, economic, and structural factors such as more people moving to cities and the spread of unhealthy lifestyles have fueled the NCDs crisis that kills 15 million people prematurely—before the age of 70—each year; and 85% of these premature deaths occur in low and middle income countries (LMICs), including Nigeria.

In her words: “Nigeria is the world’s 4th highest consumer of SSBs commonly known as soft drinks. An estimated 38.6 million litres of soft drinks are sold in Nigeria annually.

“Of particular concern is overconsumption among adolescents as indicated in a study where 97% of the 1000 respondents consumed at least 35cl of soft drink daily.

“A 35cl bottle may contain as much as nine cubes of sugar, while the WHO recommends that individuals should take less than 10 cubes per day. People who consume one or two drink a day have a 26% chance of developing type 2 diabetes than people who rarely drink them.

“The consumption of Sugar Sweetened Beverages (SSB) like soft drinks has been implicated in eleven cancers and there is strong evidence that being overweight or obese increases the risk of ten cancers: bowel (colorectal); gallbladder; kidney; liver; oesophagus; ovary; pancreas; prostate (advanced); post-menopausal breast and womb (endometrial),” she said .

Also, the Grant and Sustainability Manager, PPB, Godwin Ugbor said the annual Global Week for Action on NCDs seeks to ensure NCD prevention and management, to get the attention and action they deserve, everywhere, for everyone.

