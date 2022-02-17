Loans: Don’t turn Nigeria into a debtor-nation, Afenifere cautions FG, NASS

Pan Yoruba socio political organisation, Afenifere, Thursday warned the executive and legislative arms of government in the country not to turn Nigeria into a perpetual debtor-nation.

Afenifere handed down the warning in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi.

The pan Yoruba socio political organisation specifically cautioned

the National Assembly to stop acceding to every loan request made by the executive.

It expressed dismay over the purported disclosure by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, and the Debt Management Office (DMO) that as much 74 per cent of the country’s earnings go into debt servicing.

The pan Yoruba socio political organisation stated that “as at September, 2021, Nigeria’s public debt was N38.005 trillion and has not stopped rising, adding, ” DMO is a federal government agency handling various debts by the government.”

“Neither was it reflected in the living standard of Nigerians. As a matter of fact, it looks as if the more Nigeria is sinking into the debt dungeon, the more the standard of living goes down”, it said.

Afenifere added, “It is apparent that the more money Nigeria earns along with monies being obtained in form of loans and grants, the more the welfare of Nigerians suffer.”

Alluding to the announced N250 billion to be borrowed from World Bank ‘to solve environmental degradation in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Afenifere said states in the southern part of the country deserve attention too, saying, “when we talk of environmental degradation, it is a known fact that a lot of places, particularly in the South east and South south have been rendered almost useless by incessant erosion. Such places equally deserve similar attention.”