Lobbying shouldn’t stop Buhari from sacking unproductive ministers – APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Garus Gololo, has advised President Muhammad Buhari not to be distracted in his quest to get rid of some cabinet members in his administration, with the view to repositioning his government.

Gololo, while reacting to a publication credited to an online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, on Friday, said it would do the president “a whole lot of good, if he sacks Mr. Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, and other ministers who have not lived up to expectations.”

Sahara Reporters had on Thursday, in an exclusive report, stated that President Buhari had perfected arrangements to relief Malami and 15 other ministers in his cabinet, before December 2021.

But Gololo, in his reaction, advised the president not to listen to either Malami or anyone, in his quest to have good team in his cabinet.

Gololo said, “Let the president go ahead and sack them – ministers who are not productive. The party, APC, was built on good ideology and if anyone has nothing to offer the president, in terms of capacity, to enable him to deliver on his promises and live up to the expectations of the ideology, then such person should he shown the way out.

“I will advise the president not to listen to anyone or even the Malami himself. Let him stay focused and reposition his government. Let no one distract him.

President Buhari had, on September 2, 2021, removed two of his ministers, with the promise to continue with the reshuffling of his cabinet.