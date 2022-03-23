Lobi Stars appoint 3 new board members





The chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi, Engr. Benson Abounu, through the Vice Chairman / Chief Executive Officer CEO, Dominic Iorfa, Wednesday approved the appointment of three persons into board of the club

The new appointments according to the chairman, are aimed at reforming the club for a better performance.



The newly appointed board members cut across the three senatorial zones in the state.



A statement signed by the Director of Media Emmanuel Uja, named those appointed in the board to include Moses Kpakor Zone A, Alex Awunah, Zone B, and Elder Chris Ikwue -Zone C.



The statement said, “with the new development the Board of Lobi Stars FC is now fully constituted.”



It could be noted that the Benue state government through the Deputy Governor Engr. Benson Abounu, who is also Chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club sacked all members of the management and appointed Dominic Iorfa as the new Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the club.

