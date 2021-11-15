Lobi Stars FC unveil Academy





Management of Lobi Stars Football Club Makurdi, has unveiled the the Lobi Stars Football Academy.



The academy features young children, all male from ages ten (10) years to eighteen (18) years old, with over two hundred players enrolled at the initial stage.



Speaking at the occasion, Vice Chairman Lobi stars Football club Aondofa Tama said the team has employed the best coaches and instructors to man the academy.



He said the Lobi Stars academy is partnering with great football academies in the world to enable them achieve results.



The academy will give the children an opportunity to play in the best of the world teams.



We are not just training the kids for playing football but to be ambassadors of the state and Nigeria.



“We plea is for the parents to give us the backing, to give the children the necessary training to bring out their talents.



He further noted that the academy will provide an opportunity for the children to achieve dream of becoming international footballers.



Dr. Daniel Bo, father of one of the students commended the initiative by the management of Lobi stars Football club, gesture will go a long way to develop football in Benue.

