Lobi Stars organises training for coaches









In preparation for the take off Lobi Stars Football Academy the management of club has organized ” train the trainer ” in – house coaching clinic.



The coaching clinic is intended help the coaches handling the young footballers improve on their skills in the various soccer techniques.



They are expected to learn modern technique in football, especially when it’s comes to working with Under 10- 18.



The programme coordinator and director of Academy Tony Aondona Shav, said for proper take off, the coaches involved have to undergo training to put them in a good flame of mind so that they will have knowledge to impact on the younger players “



” When the coaches are equip with knowledge, set goals are easy to achieve.



This will also help them on the need to also know the direction of the new management of the club towards football development in Benue.”



Vice Chairman of Lobi Stars Football of Makurdi, Tama Aondofa on his part said ” We want to build the capacity of our coaches and backroom staff, so that we can together achieve set goals as football is now a big business “.