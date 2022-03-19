Local content initiative: NYSC DG promises greater partnership with NSPM

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has promised to sustain the partnership of the Scheme with the Nigeria Security, Printing and Minting (NSPM) in the area of production of certificates for corps members in order to foster local content development.

The Director General gave this assurance while playing host to the management of NSPM who paid him a courtesy visit at the National Directorate Headquarters of the Scheme in Abuja.

Gen Ibrahim expressed profound gratitude to the management of NSPM for being a leading employer of corps services, thereby providing a platform for corps members to acquire Skills for reliance.

According to the NYSC helmsman; “The NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme is a sure way of addressing the problem of post service unemployment, and has the capacity of stimulating positive multiplier effects in the nation’s economy.”

He further stated that NYSC management had proposed a trust fund which had passed first and second readings, as well as public hearing at the National Assembly.

Ibrahim stressed that when the trust fund becomes operational, it would provide start-up capital for corps entrepreneurs and a sustainable platform for the growth and development of the Scheme.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NSPM Alhaji Abbas Umar Masanawa informed the Director General that they were at the NYSC Headquarters on a “Thank you” visit to appreciate the Scheme’s sustained patronage of its services; especially in the printing of NYSC security documents; describing NYSC as a unique partner worthy of emulation by other government ministries, departments and agencies.