Local content: Nigeria on positive trajectory – Stakeholders

Stakeholders in the oil and gas sector of the economy have disclosed that Nigeria’s experience with the local content in the last ten years “is on a positive trajectory.”

They spoke in Abuja at the unveiling of the book: “Lessons From The Implementation Of Local Content And Value Addition In The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry,” written by Dr. Aliyu Ahmed-Hameed.

In his welcome address, Ahmed-Hameed said: “Nigeria’s content experience in the last ten (10) years clearly shows that we are on a positive trajectory.

“While it is not yet “Uhuru”, the Nigerian content momentum underscores: what we can do, what opportunities abound and why we must adopt the lessons of “local content” as a mantra to guide our national development blueprints and initiatives in all sectors”.

He disclosed that the decision to publish the Nigerian component of the study in his book was borne out of the need to highlight the important lessons that the Nigerian oil and gas local content offers for the larger Nigerian economy and for the fulfilment of the national development aspirations.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Elibrada Center for Alternative Development Studies, Dr. Israel Igwe, said the country’s local content and valuation had done tremendously well and disclosed that the book is an eye opener to the successes recorded on the local content enactment Act.