Local institutional investors increaese stake in equities ahead interim dividend payment

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recent report on domestic and foreign portfolio participation in equities trading showed that total equities market transactions increased in June 2021 compared to the volume of transactions executed in May 2021.

The report revealed that domestic institutional investors gradually took position amid releases of corporates’ half-year financial results which have been generally positive and the prospect for half-year dividend payments.

According to the NGX, domestic institutional investors transacted the most during the period, followed by retail investors; while foreign portfolio investors’ contribution was the least but with a larger increase.

Hence, the ratio of total domestic transactions to total foreign transactions tilted lower to 77:23 in the month under review, from 79:20 recorded in May 2021.

Total domestic transactions rose marginally by 0.59 per cent compared to N76.90 billion reported in May while total foreign portfolio transactions which increased by 15.43 per cent.

Specifically, total transactions on the NGX rose to N100.77 billion in June 2021 from N97.19 billion printed in May 2021; of which total domestic transactions increased month-on-month (m-o-m) to N77.35 billion from N76.90 billion).

The FPI transactions rose to N23.42

billion or $56.91 million in June from N20.29 billion or $49.33 million recorded in May.