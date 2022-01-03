Local investors dominate equities market in 2021 amid sustained FPIs’ weak appetite

Total equities market transactions moderated year-to-date in November 2021 compared to the value of transactions executed in the corresponding period of 2020.

The decline in total transaction was attributed to the weak appetite of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) amid fears of foreign exchange volatility eroding their returns on investment.

The recent report on foreign Portfolio Investment showed that local investors dominate the equities market as they accumulated more shares to take position in some fundamentally sound stocks following the release of corporates’ nine months financial results which were largely positive.

Participation by local players in the equities market increased in the second half of the year than in the first half – as fixed income yields, especially treasury bills yield, slid southward in second quarter of 2021 contrary to its northward direction in the first half 2021.

Further breakdown showed that domestic institutional investors generated the highest transaction value, followed by retail investors; while foreign portfolio investors’ contribution remained the least with a 9.69 per cent net increase in outflows.

Hence, the ratio of total domestic transactions to total foreign transactions tilted higher to 77:23 year-on-year (y-o-y) in November 2021 compared to 65:35 in November 2020.

Total domestic transactions increased by 8.24 per cent while total foreign portfolio transactions plummeted by 39.45 per cent as foreign investors outflows rose.

Total transactions on the NGX mellowed to N1.74 trillion year-to-date in November 2021 (from N1.89 trillion in eleven months to November 2020); of which total domestic transactions rose y-o-y to N1.34 trillion (from N1.24 trillion).

However, the FPI transactions decreased significantly to N399.18 billion in the review period (from N659.28 billion in the corresponding period of 2020).

A further breakdown of the FPI transactions in eleven months to November 2021 showed that foreign portfolio inflows moderated to N189.42 billion (as against N226.13 billion in the corresponding period of 2020); also, foreign portfolio outflows decreased to N209.76 billion year to date in November 2021 from N433.15 billion from January 2020 to November 2020. On the part of local investors, we saw increased stake in the equities market – their purchase transactions totaled N679.29 billion, higher than N662.45 billion worth of outflows. Further breakdown showed that retail inflow transactions was N264.95 billion, lower than N275.34 billion outflows as they largely sold off than they bought. The domestic institutional investors’ inflow transactions were N414.24 billion, higher than the N387.17 billion worth of outflows.