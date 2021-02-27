Location of kidnapped Jangebe school girls discovered

Dangulbi Forest has been dicovered as the location of over 300 schoolgirls abducted by bandits from Government Girls Junior Secondary School Jangebe, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

A school teacher who spoke on Saturday on the condition of anonymity said out of 600 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, only about 50 were left behind, Daily Trust reports

However, the police in the state said 317 students were kidnapped while the Zamfara State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau Anka, said the exact number of abducted students was yet to be ascertained.

It was last night gathered that security personnel and officials of the Zamfara State government have established the identity of the girls’ abductors.