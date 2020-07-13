Lockdown: 2 women arraigned for alleged assault on police officers in Osun

Two women, Rufiat Saliu (22) and Tosin Babatunde (50), were on Monday arraigned before an Osun state Magistrates’ court sitting in Osogbo, for allegedly assaulting police officers.



The police prosecutor, Mr. Femi Adebayo, alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner to cause breach of peace by raising abusive words on police officers and other security agencies while performing their lawful duties at Upper Omi Asoro, Breweries area, Ilesha, thereby causing a crowd to gather around them in a public place.



He told the court that the defendants committed the purported crime on July 11 at about 7:31pm at Breweries express, Ilesha.



According to the charge sheet, Rufiat Saliu and Tosin Babatunde failed to obey COVID-19 lockdown order put in place by the state governor, seriously assaulted one police officer, Sergeant Akinro while performing his lawful duty and struck one Olatiran Olaosebikan with a stick causing open injury on his head.



The alleged offence, according to the charge sheet, contravened the provision of Osun Infectious Diseases Emergency Prevention Regulation 2020 and Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.



The defendants pleaded not guilty to the five count charges bothering on conspiracy, assault and breach of public peace, preferred against them.



Their counsel, Mr Kehinde Adepoju, urged the court to grant his clients bail in the moat liberal term.



Magistrate Modupe Awodele, granted them bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.



She adjourned the matter to July 20, 2020 for mention and transfered the case to Ilesha magistrate court.

