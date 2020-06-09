Lockdown: Bello relaxes curfew in Niger



Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has ordered the police and other security agencies enforcing lockdown rules in the state to dismantle all blockades to all for free movement of people as the government further relaxes curfew to six hours at night.



Bello in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday said curfew is now within 10pm and 4am.

He said, “Henceforth, markets, banks and other places of business activities should be opened with strict adherence to all safety measures”, adding that there shall no more be lockdown days.

He directed the state ministry of education to liaise with relevant stakeholders to arrive at a safe date for resumption of schools in the state.

He said, “As at today, the state has recorded 46 cases of covid-19 and one death, out of which 26 of them have been discharged and reunited with their families. This represents more than half of the cases we have had to manage”.



The governor said that all cases confirmed in the state are so far limited to nine local governments out of 25 local governments of the state, adding that additional isolation centres have been built to cater for repatriated almajiris to reunite with their families and curtail chances of contracting the virus.



He said however, the ban on commercial motorcycles still remains, adding that civil servants are to remain at home except those on essential services.