Lockdown: Niger distributes over 920,000 contraceptives



Niger state has distributed over 920,000 different kinds of contraceptives as part of its Family Planning Programme to avoid unwanted pregnancy and children during the covid-19 lockdown,



The state coordinator of family planning, Mrs. Docas Dalhatu, stated this on Monday in Minna

She spoke at a media roundtable with the theme; ‘Maintaining Demand for Family Planning Commodities During Covid -19 Lockdown’.

She said, “Over 920,632, 000 different types of contraceptives was distributed through public health service providers in the 25 local government councils in the state during the sit-at-home order which had brought couples together consistently resulting in high demand for sex.”

The coordinator noted that family planning commodities distributed within the Covid-19 includes; 11,000 Jadelle, 14,760 microgynon, 15,000 Nonis, 77,600 vias of Depo, 796,000 male condoms, 3,072 cycle of Micolit and 3,200 pieces of Sayana press -making it a total of 920,632, 000 distributed.

Mrs. Dalhatu noted that during the period under review, the state health facilities requested for more family planning commodities due to higher demand, which prompted the government to order for the supply of the commodities.



She called for continued media support in educating, informing and enlightening the general public on the need to adopt family planning especially on its benefits to the health of women, family and the entire society.



She said it was better to save lives by training and educating the youths and adolescent to prevent untimely death through self abortion due to unprotected sex and unwanted pregnancy which can lead to children that would grow without love and becomes nuisance in the society.

She assured that none of the modern contraceptives has side effects.



She expressed concern over those who patronised quacks and chemists for family planning, and advised them to desist from such acts because of the dangers involved.