Logistics critical component in military operations-COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt- Gen Faruk Yahaya has said logistics supplies in all forms of operations cannot be over emphasized, if operational success must be made.

He described it as a critical component in war, stressing that in experience in the North-east had shown the need to have logistics in abundance.

A statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Nwachukwu Onyema on Thursday, said the COAS stated this during his remarks at the Combat Service Support Training Week 2021, held at Brigadier General KH Yakubu Officers’ Mess, Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Edo state.

The COAS stated that experiences in the North-east and other theatres of operations have sufficiently demonstrated that the need for essential logistics supplies in all forms of operations cannot be over emphasized, if operational success must be made.

The statement further quoted the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki to have re-affirmed the support of the state government for the Nigerian Army (NA), especially in light of the enormous and selfless sacrifices of troops, who put their lives in harm’s way, in order to foster peace, progress and development in the country.

Also speaking at the event, the Commander Corps of Supply and Transport, Maj.-Gen. Bolaji Salami stated that the training week would afford the Combat Service Support Arms of the NA the opportunity to discuss topical issues that border on logistics and how best it could be streamlined in support of NA operations.

