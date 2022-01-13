Loko emerges Nasarawa NYCN chair, assures level playing ground





The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Nasarawa state chapter has approved the appointment of Malam Jaafar Loko as the state chairman of the council.

This is contained in a communiqué issue at the end of an extra ordinary meeting of Nasarawa NYCN, signed by Akolo Alaku, state secretary and Malam Liman Akaro, vice chairman, Wednesday in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital.

The communiqué explained that the meeting deliberated extensively on issues bordering on the leadership of the executive council and the entire affairs of NYCN in the state.

Officials from across the state were in attendance and discussions were dispassionately held on issues related to alleged negligence to duty, mismanagement of council resources and lack of accountability which violate the constitutional provision of the council.

The council assured youths of the state of its readiness to reposition youth activities and create an enabling environment for all young people to pursue their aspirations and advance their well-being.

Responding, Loko pledged to provide level playing ground for all youths to realise their potential and support policies and programmes of the Nasarawa state government.