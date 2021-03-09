Lokoja -Abuja road a national disgrace -CAN president

President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Samson Ayokunle, Monday berated the federal government for its inability to complete the Abuja-Lokoja highway that has been under construction 15 years ago.

He described it as a shameful situation to the nation.

Dr Ayokunle stated this in Lokoja at the official inauguration of Government House chapel for Christian worshippers built by the present administration under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello.

He said the lukewarm attitude towards the construction of Abuja -Lokoja highway which is not more than 200 kilometers remains a sore thumb in the life of various leaders at the federal level.

He stated that until the nation’s leaders imbibe the spirit of sincerity and fear of God, the country may find it difficult to effect the desired change.

“Lokoja-Abuja highway is a shame of the country. Do something and remove this shame. 15 years constructing a 200kms road is a shame. The road has become a carnage where lives are lost, yet it remained uncompleted after several years”, he lamented.

The CAN president described Nigeria as a complex nation with different ethnic, religious and socio-cultural background , adding that with its endowed human and materials resources, if properly harnessed together, the country would join comity of great nations.

He noted that a society devoid of justice,oppression will take the centre stage, adding that for the country to be great ,it needs justice, fairness and mutual respect for one and another in all segment of the divide in the society.

The CAN president said the present generation of people in the country are sophisticated and educated, adding that it is no longer easy to use old trick to deceive people and get away with it.

“While practicing democracy, let us use our native wisdom. Where you are included, you see government as your own , and where you are excluded , you agitate to right the wrongs. We need justice, fairness and mutual respect in Nigeria”, he said.

In his remarks, Governor Yahaya Bello who was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, commended Governor Bello for constructing a chapel for Christian denomination in the seat of government.