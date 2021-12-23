Lokoja River port to be operational soon – Moghalu











The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu has assured that the Lokoja River Port will soon be completed and operational, to generate revenue for the federal government.



Dr. Moghalu, who gave the assurance on Wednesday at the 2021 end of year get-together for NIWA staff in Lokoja, said the problem variation that stalled the completion of the all important project has been addressed by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the contractor has been mobilised back to site for the completion of the project.



“What stalled the completion of the port was an issue of variation, but fortunately, the President in his usual magnanimity has reviewed and varied the contract and the contractor is back to site to complete the project.



“It is important that whenever government starts a project and investments are made, especially on a project like Lokoja River Port that has reached 40 per cent completion, it should be completed so that the capital investment can be recouped instead of outright abandonment,” the MD noted.



Dr Moghalu, who also promised that under his leadership, he would leave NIWA better than he met it, charged the staff to do same in ensuring best practices.



He stated that ‘to whom much is given much is expected, disclosing that efforts were on top gear for robust salary incentives for the organisation in 2022, and charged them to redouble their efforts in revenue generation to justify the government gesture.



Earlier in his welcome address, the General Manager Legal Services, Barrister Danladi Ibrahim, commended the staff of the organisation for their collective efforts that led to the achievements recorded in 2021 and urged them to do more in 2022 to justify the new remuneration.

