Looking at building collapse, environmental issues

A major news items in the country is the building collapse that took place in Lagos State in which many lives were lost, several persons injured or missing, and valuable property destroyed. Before now, other states are not left behind, having recorded one case or another bordering on building collapse.

Taking a look at this issue was an expert, Arch. Babatunde Anasanwo, who has attributed building collapse in Nigeria to lack of proper planning and weak foundation. Arch. Anasanwo made this known while fielding questions on the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State radio station, FUNAAB Radio 89.5 FM live interactive programme, Boiling Point. The discussant, who is the Director of Physical Planning at FUNAAB, stated that the main causes of building collapse can be ascribed to improper design, poor quality materials, unexpected failure and natural disaster. He urged the government to formulate and implement relevant laws and policies to checkmate callousness among individuals.

Arch. Anasanwo also disclosed that building foundations must be properly-designed and Nigerians should always look at the economical approach when erecting a building. He stressed that building engineers play a critical role in maintaining safety in the building environment, adding that architects and planners equally look at bye-laws guiding construction in the country. The expert further informed that there were instances where professionals failed to carry out their job, which could lead to building collapse, adding that the National Building Code, which encompasses laws and guidelines, should be put together to guide the conduct of every professional. The Director urged the government to put necessary machinery in place that is people-oriented, which would give the nation a better environment, ensure safety, and promote public health. In a similar vein, the need for holistic planning and construction, to curb the menace of flooding in the country, has been emphasised.

Prof. Olufiropo Awokola of the Department of Civil Engineering of FUNAAB, made the call. According to him, flooding is excessive water overflowing into the dry plain due to heavy rains. Prof. Awokola said the problem was not peculiar to Nigeria, adding that developed countries also experience flooding. He said to curb the menace of flooding; the government should be proactive by enforcing laws preventing the erection of structures along waterways even though everything about flooding is not necessarily negative. “If there is no rain, there won’t be excess water, but when there is rainfall, definitely there will be excess water”, he noted. The Professor said the causes of flooding could be natural or artificial, adding that the low point areas are very prone to flooding. The Professor of Water Resources and Environmental Engineering informed that most urban areas were not properly planned, stressing that people dump refuse indiscriminately into the waterways, which in turn often leads to disaster. “Town planning has the power to demolish such buildings if they really want to do their job very well”, he added.

Speaking on water management,

Prof. Awokola said that the country was not doing much, adding that most farmers still rely on rainfall while calling for consistent enlightenment of the populace on the need to stop dumping refuse on the waterways, saying such could impede on the free flow of water. “God will help those who help themselves, but we can only help ourselves by doing the right thing”, he stated further. Apart from the challenge of flooding, the effect of climate change in the environment drew the attention of Prof. Jonathan Bello of the Department of Water Resources Management and Agricultural Meteorology, College of Environmental Resources Management (COLERM) of FUNAAB, who described climate change as a big problem to humanity. The Don stressed the need to sensitise people on how they could live their lives without disrupting the atmosphere and causing more harm to themselves as a result of climate change and that as the human population continues to increase, the process of seeking for survival would tamper with the components of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.

The radio guest stated that “The population keeps increasing and there is a need for men to live within the system”, noting that there was no way that people would not cultivate land, but they must do so in a sustainable way by finding the means of coping appropriately by controlling deforestation and open grazing. According to him, “We need to protect the ecosystem as much as possible and check our activities”. He appealed to the government to ensure that it helps to manage the ecosystem effectively; both terrestrial and aquatic, saying the government must follow the issue of cattle ranching with seriousness. “We should do appropriate planning and do appropriate geographical surveys.

Let us replicate what they practice in the developed countries”, Prof. Bello advised. In a final note, the positions canvassed the experts on how to address the problems of building collapse, flooding, and climate change require the collective effort of the government, regulatory agencies, and the people on the imperative of adhering to extant laws and making a conscious attempt to live in a peaceful and safe environment.