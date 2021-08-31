Lookman seals Leicester City transfer

Ademola Lookman is on the verge of sealing a transfer to Premier League club Leicester City.

Talks progressed well between Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and Leicester City and the winger will become the Foxes fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports are now reporting that Lookman is currently “undergoing his medical” ahead of a season-long loan move , with the deal having an option to make it permanent next summer.

The pacy winger spent last season on loan with Fulham, where he caught the eye, despite the Cottagers’ relegation back to the Championship.

He scored four goals and provided a further four assists in 34 league appearances for Fulham.

Lookman joined RB Leipzig from Everton but has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular in the Bundesliga before heading to Fulham on a temporary deal.

Related

No tags for this post.