Lookman’s switch to Nigeria is on-going – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has disclosed that Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman’s international allegiance to Nigeria from England process is on-going and will soon be finalized by the world football governing body, FIFA.

Lookman, 24, was part of the junior Three Lions that won the Under-20 World Cup in 2017 but is eligible to play for the Super Eagles through his Nigerian parents.

Despite opting to represent the Nigeria, the NFF is yet to apply to FIFA for a nationality switch because he has played for England at Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 level.

“We are aware of Lookman’s desire to play for us and I have spoken to him as well. However, there is a process to it,” NFF technical assistant Tunde Adelakun told BBC Sport Africa.

“After this process, then comes the consideration and decision of the head coach [Gernot Rohr] on whether or when he deems it fit to get him involved.”

Nigeria have previously succeeded in convincing several former England youth internationals, such as Sone Aluko, Victor Moses, Shola Ameobi, Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina, to swap allegiances.