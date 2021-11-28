Looming protest: Youth activist raises alarm over forcefully retirement in ADSU





A youth activist in Adamawa state, Engr. Mustapha Mohammed Mandara, Mnse has students of the Adamawa State University, ADSU, in Mubi may protest the forceful and illegal retirement of many staff of the institution.





Speaking to newsmen at the weekend in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, Mandara said mass retirement is a breach of the July 1, 2009, agreement between the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and the federal, which covers laws governing all universities in Nigeria, irrespective of status or ownership.



While urging the university authority to review its retirement policy, he appealed Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to mediate on the issue. Mandara expressed worry that students of the institution may protest as they are not happy with the unfortunate development.



Engineer Mandara, however, called on the students to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands as the governor and the management of ADSU are capable of resolving all lingering issues.

The activist said the mass retirement is political and targeting a group of people as many staff are above 60 years of age but are still serving in the university,

As a youth activist whose major interest is education in Adamawa state and Nigeria, I was highly disappointed with the forceful and illegal retirement of some senior staff of ADSU by the school council.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri may not be aware of this development, as he will not allow such an illegal action. So, I am appealing to the governor to intervene as the matter is generating tension among unhappy students who see the decision as detrimental to their academic pursuits.

“I also appeal to the students to please behave within the ambit and avoid any act of violence. His Excellency Governor Fintiri will take measures to ensure justice is done,” Mandara said

In his reaction, ADSU Information and Protocol Officer, Belmond Benson, dismissed the alarm raised by Mandara, saying it is empty and lacks substance.

He said Mandara is not aware of the new law enacted by the Adamawa State House of Assembly and assented to by Governor Fintiri.

“It’s an issue of law. The school council made efforts for the new law to accommodate those with 60 years to enjoy 65 years at the time the law was signed but it was not possible because the law cannot be in retrospect. Laws take effect the day they are assented to

“This is the position of what happened, no one was forcefully retired. It was a review of the law on non-teaching staff from 60 to 65 years signed by the governor in January this year,” Belmond said

