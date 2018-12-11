Looters attempting to pervert justice – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday that looters of the country’s resources have been attempting to compromise law enforcement agencies to pervert the course of justice.

The President said this at the opening session of Corruption Risk Assessment Training for Heads and Senior Officials of Anti-Corruption Agencies in the African Union and presentation of report on the

Corruption Risk Assessment of Nigeria’s E-government Systems at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

“The pervasive nature and devastating impact of corruption on the Nigerian nation had become dysfunctional. The momentum for our electoral victory could not be separated from the revolt of the people against glaring endemic corruption.

“During the past several months, we have been taking steps to institute integrity and transparency in the processes of government and holding those who have plundered our commonwealth to account for

their actions.

“However, the costs of recovery and sanctions are also enormous. While commendable successes have been recorded, it has become manifest that corruption fights back. With enormous stolen resources, elements have attempted to compromise law enforcing institutions and pervert the

course of justice.

“This realization highlights the necessity of building a system that focuses on preventing corruption. We continue to implement policies aimed at building resilient systems that can withstand assault by

corrupt officials,” he said.

The President said the present administration would continue to tighten the noose by implementing policies aimed at building resilient systems that can withstand assault by corrupt officials.

He said some of the steps taken by the administration to build resilient systems that can withstand looters antics to include full implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Bank Verification

Number (BVN), Open Government Partnership, various Executive Orders, and strengthening of the anti-corruption agencies.

Also speaking, chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Mr. Usman Abubakar, said blocking loopholes is the only surest way of addressing corruption and corrupt practices in the

country.

He said when loopholes and leakages in the systems are plugged; people would be denied access to public funds and as such would not have the opportunity to misappropriate it.

“This is against pursuing individuals after the deed is done, an action that drains a lot of resources admit challenges that create uncertainty of the outcomes. To this end, ICPC stands on the principle that an ounce of prevention is worth more than anyone of remedy.

“We have gathered the anti-corruption agencies in Africa in order to impart this special skill to cascade it down to AU states as part of Nigeria’s contribution in minimizing corruption on the continent,” he

said.

He said the report reveals that the deployment of TSA, IPPIS and GIFMIS has significantly reduced bureaucratic corruption in the country.

“This is attributable to factors such as reduction in human interface; elimination of direct access to cash resources; easy tracing of transactions; oversight of the payroll by the responsible agencies,’’ he said.

