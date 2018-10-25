‘Looters list’: FG acted within the law, says court

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Apo, Abuja,
ruled yesterday that the federal government’s ‘looters list’ released
earlier in the year does not constitute a violation of the rights to
presumption of innocence of those named.
Delivering judgment in a suit filed by the proprietor of the African
Independent Television and Ray Power Radio, Chief Raymond Dokpesi,
seeking the court’s declaration of the looters’ list as void, Justice
Olukayode Adeniyi, held that the suit lacked merit.
The court ruled that the disclosure of the alleged looters’ list by
the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on behalf
of the Federal Government earlier in March does not carry any force of
law as the minister is neither the judge or the prosecutor in the
criminal case pending before the Federal High Court against Dokpesi.
The judge held that if aggrieved by the possible injury done to the
plaintiff, he should rather seek a remedy through a libel/slander
suit.
Meanwhile, the libel suit initiated by Dokpesi against the minister
has since been adjourned till November 9.
