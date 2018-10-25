‘Looters list’: FG acted within the law, says court

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Apo, Abuja,

ruled yesterday that the federal government’s ‘looters list’ released

earlier in the year does not constitute a violation of the rights to

presumption of innocence of those named.

Delivering judgment in a suit filed by the proprietor of the African

Independent Television and Ray Power Radio, Chief Raymond Dokpesi,

seeking the court’s declaration of the looters’ list as void, Justice

Olukayode Adeniyi, held that the suit lacked merit.

The court ruled that the disclosure of the alleged looters’ list by

the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on behalf

of the Federal Government earlier in March does not carry any force of

law as the minister is neither the judge or the prosecutor in the

criminal case pending before the Federal High Court against Dokpesi.

The judge held that if aggrieved by the possible injury done to the

plaintiff, he should rather seek a remedy through a libel/slander

suit.

Meanwhile, the libel suit initiated by Dokpesi against the minister

has since been adjourned till November 9.

