Loss of qualified seafarers inimical to maritime sector -NSML

The loss of Nigerian trained qualified seafarers to other country’s maritime sectors due to unfriendly tax systems will continue to pose challenges to the country’s maritime economy, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Ship Management Limited (NSML) has said.

The NSML urged the federal government to declare Nigeria a maritime nation in order to further facilitate investment in the sector.

Speaking at a one day training programme for the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria with the theme: ‘NLNG Vessels, Movement and Challenges’, the Fleet Manager at NSML, Mr. Yusuf Hambali called for waivers for investors in the sector in other to grow capacity and buoy the nation’s shipping sector.

Hambali described as unacceptable the situation whereby only Nigerian seafarers’ pay tax globally, especially even when they are outside the territorial waters of the country.

He said Nigeria is losing qualified seafarers to foreign nations due to the nation’s tax laws and disclosed that other nations such as India has exempted their seafarers from paying income tax to the government