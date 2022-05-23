Lottery commission resolves winning issues with betting company

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has waded into alleged nonpayment of winnings by one of the betting companies, MSports.

NLRC Director General, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, in the course of the intervention invited representatives of the company to a meeting as part of efforts to resolve the alleged nonpayment of winning issues.

The NLRG DG, while speaking at the meeting informed the company’s representatives of the complaints by those staking betting on Msports.

Many people are complaining of not being paid their winnings on Twitter and that he summoned them to clear the air on the allegations.

Speaking after the meeting, the NLRG DG stated that the commission has ended a meeting with the representative of MSports, Mrs. Fumilola Akingbelu, and all issues pertaining to non-payment of winnings were resolved.

