Low debt, high IGR, Dankwambo’s prudence set tone for Gombe growth – Aide

The Special Assistant to Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe on New Media, Mr. Abu-Ubaida Ibrahim Kuna, has described the low debt level of the state and increasing internally generated revenue (IGR) as the highpoints of the governor’s service, which will remain legacies to the people much after he would have left office.

Ibrahim Kuna, in a statement made available to Blueprint, said “these key areas are some of the high points of the forward-looking leadership for which Governor Dankwambo would definitely be remembered after his tenure.”

Continuing, he said: “Outstanding prudence is the key, Governor Dankwambo has shown keenness in making the state economically independent and buoyant.”

He said even at the twilight of his administration, the state governor flagged off the construction of 51 roads in October 2018, which he said “are expected to be completed within seven months.“

While many state governments find it extremely difficult to offset accumulated workers salaries, Gov Dankwambo was flagging off an ambitious 51 roads construction project that has just commenced and

would last till the end of the regime’s tenure on May 29, 2019. This is in keeping with his campaign promise that he did not neglect to fulfil,” he said.

He noted that, in Dr. Dankwambo’s seven years and five months in office so far, revenue generation has risen while also ensuring that the debt profile he inherited was reduced drastically to a manageable

level.

An accountant by training with impressive academic laurels garnered over the years from highly reputable institutions like Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Lagos, Delta State University, Abraka and Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo state, his strong erudition in the various economic policies he introduced cannot be faulted as the results are self evident, he added.

