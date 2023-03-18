Low turn out, violence greet governorship, assembly elections in Ebonyi

Unlike during the presidential elections, the ongoing governorship and state House of Assembly elections have recorded low turn out of voters in Ebonyi state.

Few voters were seen exercising their franchise in most of the polling units visited by Blueprint Correspondent.

An electorate at Amudo Primary School polling unit in Ezza South local government area of the state, Paul Onyia attributed the apathy to difficulties of the voters in accessing their polling units because of lack of logistics.

Same situation was seen in Orie Egbe market square polling unit in the local government area.

However, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Benjamin Umezuruike after voting in his Onu Ofukuru polling unit, Umunaga ward 2 in Uburu community, Ohaozara local government area of the state, said he can’t determine if there is apathy at the poll until voting was concluded

He said “so far so good. The turn out is so good for the governorship election. But I can’t compare the turn out with that of presidential untill the voting is concluded.”

Meanwhile, there were reports of ballot snatching in some areas in the state

In Umuezeokaha, Ezza North local government area of the state, thugs reportedly snatched ballot box unchallenged.

In Omege and Ekka communities also in Ezza North local government area, the same ballot box snatching was recorded.

INEC Resident Electoral Officer, (REC), Pauline Onyeka said the commission has gotten reports of many electoral violence in the local government and other parts of the state.

She said the Commission in the state was waiting for further directives on the next line of action regarding the affected polling units and wards.

