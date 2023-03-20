Low turnout mars 2023 governorship, state assembly elections in Borno 

There was low turnout for the governorship and state assembly elections in Borno state compared to the last presidential and National Assembly elections.

Visits to most of the places in the state capital, Maiduguri indicated that voters were unwilling to come out and exercise their franchise for several reasons which may likely affect the outcome of the election and possibility of the election witnessing low votes.

Speaking to Blueprint correspondent in Maiduguri, one Adam Modu Aisamu, a trader living in Bulumkutu, Abuja, said: “We have our voter’s card and the election officials are also on ground, but we are still hanging out, checking the situation around to see whether there is the possibility of having our chance to vote again.

“But this time around, Borno state people don’t want to waste their time and energy to wait in queues for hours for accreditation and finally vote and end up not getting the right candidates they voted for or choosing our franchise to some hoodlums snatching the ballot papers or seizing the election papers.

“We don’t think we can vote again. Enough is enough. Let them go and continue to do whatever they want to do in the name of election if they cannot give everybody his or her right and freedom to choose his or her political leaders.”

