Loyal Niger APC aspirants disown factional group

The All Progressives Congress (APC) factional group which conducted parallel state congress in Niger state has suffered a major setback as four of its officials disowned the faction while pledging absolute loyalty to the Haliru Jinkatoro led leadership in the state.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Minna Monday, the former aspirants, who gave their names as Mohammed Abubakar Agwara, Shittu Ibrahim, Isiyaku Abubakar Bosso and Hon Jauro Mohammed Tafa, disassociated themselves from the factional group.

Hon Shittu Ibrahim, a former local government chairman of the party in Gurara expressed dismay over the inclusion of his name on the factional list as an Exco member without his consent.

He said, “I am here to debunk the report of involvement in a parallel congress of my party. I am not aware of any factional group. I am a loyal member of APC and abide with the consensus agreement reached by the stakeholders of my local government.”

Ibrahim said, although he aspired for the position of vice chairman zone B, stakeholders of the zone in a meeting produced a consensus candidate, adding that “I have stepped down for the consensus candidate and declared my respect and loyalty to the decision to the party.”

Also speaking, Isiyaku Abubakar Bosso advised that aggrieved group to embrace the concensus arrangement and channel their grievances through due process.

Bosso called on the new leadership of the party led by Hon Haliru Zakari Jinkatoro to carry everybody along in running the affairs of the party in due state.

He said, “I am not a party to those who purportedly organised parallel congress in Niger state. I am from Bosso local government and I cannot go against decision of its stakeholders. The inclusion of my name in a parallel list is surprising and deceitful. I want to state categorically that I am not in the factional group.”