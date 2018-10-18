LP chair congratulates Alaafin on 80th birthday

The National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Dr. Mike Omotosho has congratulated the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Omotosho who is also the President of the Mike Omotosho Foundation, said the reign of the king has brought tremendous development to Oyo state.

He said: “The last 48 years of the Alaafin’s rule has been marked with immense achievements in the social, economic and educational spheres.

The evidence of His Majesty’s belief in equity and social justice is clear for all to see in the Alaafin’s strength and boldness to speak out the truth against the wrongs in our society which is unrivalled as he has gallantly championed and won cases that aid in the development of humanity.”

