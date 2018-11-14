LP confirms talks with Amosun-led Ogun APC faction

Labour Party (LP) in Ogun State on Monday said it may concede its gubernatorial ticket to Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s candidate, Adekunle Akinlade.

The party confirmed that talks were currently ongoing between them and the grieving Amosun-led bloc of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that had Akinlade lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to Dapo Abiodun.

Speaking yesterday, the LP Chairman in the state, Abayomi Arabambi, who spoke on a radio programme tagged ‘Fact Finder’ on Sweet FM 107.1, confirmed that the party was reaching out to others with a view to collaborating for electoral success in 2019.

The Chairman explained that the party was still within the constitutional right to substitute the name before the electoral umpire’s deadline.

“There is hope for Triple A (Akinlade) and others, the constitution allows for substitution and I think we are still in tandem but nobody would tell me we have pseudo names.

“What we are saying is that, it is open to all political parties, when you have some parameters being satisfied in your political party, you’re satisfied to substitute so far it is still within the window.

“In the next two weeks, we are going to reveal and unveil our candidate from Ipokia local government; we have so many good hands in Ipokia, we are going to Ipokia for our governorship, it is sealed, signed and delivered.”

