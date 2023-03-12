LP decries INEC’s breach of tribunal order

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC) has alerted Nigerians of the continued disobedience by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the order of Presidential Election Petition Tribunal granting it and its presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi leave to apply and receive from INEC the certified true copies of materials used in the February 25 election.

A statement by the spokesman, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, in Abuja on Saturday, said instead of complying with the said order served on it and followed by a reminder letter dated March 6, 2023, and delivered same date at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, the commission has continued to ignore and or disobey the valid order till date.

The Labour Party said that instead of obeying the order, INEC has however, busied itself in reconfiguring the BVAS machines.

The party, therefore, threatened to call its supporters to march to INEC offices nationwide in a non violent protest which is allowed by law, saying that this is aimed at curtailing the flagrant disobedience to court orders by INEC, the release said.

The statement further noted, “Parties to a litigation like in the instant case must accept and obey every order of court in good faith and no party should be seen to employ self-help to disparage or disrespect an order of court which if not checked and curtailed could possibly undermine our democracy, rule of law and constitutionalism.

“The action of INEC under reference also constitutes for all intent and purposes, an act of judicial insubordination and willful refusal to comply to the order of court.

“We, therefore, call on the general public to note the level of lawlessness and brazen disobedience to a lawful order of a court by an important statutory agency such as INEC, and which is a well calculated attempt to undermine and frustrate the presentation of the petition by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate before the tribunal in good time.”

“We, therefore, want to state that we will not fail to call our supporters to march to INEC offices nationwide in a non violent protest which is allowed by law. This is to curtail the flagrant disobedience to court orders by INEC, the release said.

