LP passes vote of confidence on INEC 

Labour Party (LP) has endorsed the activities of the Prof Mahmood Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the effective management of the electoral process in the country.

The LP national chairman, Julius Abure, in a statement said it is now becoming clearer and much convincing that Mahmood Yakubu was not prepared to allow or tolerate the least form of sacred cow inthe monitoring of all the registered political parties towards the fast approaching series of elections in the country.

“It’s incumbent upon me as the leader of Labour party in Nigeria to be very explicit with facts and emphasis must be laid to the true conduct of our country election umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission and its Chairman Prof Mahmoud Yakubu,” he said.

According to him, “it is commendable that all the parties have been assured of a level playing ground towards 2023 general elections.”

The LP national chairman also hailed INEC for stamping its authority that the right thing must be done at a time “APC tried to play some abracadabra with its Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.”

The statement maintained that INEC was firm in rejecting every step it considered illegal and against the provisions of the relevant laws.

The party praised INEC’s recent statement which urged political parties to strictly adhere to the extant rules that guides the electoral process.