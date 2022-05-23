LP presidential aspirant welcomes NCFront into party, asks for support

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party, Sampson Uchenna Charles, Monday, welcomed members of the National Consultative Front (NCFront) into the party and urged the new entrants to toe his path.

Recall that the National Consultative Front on Sunday adopted the Labour Party as the mega party for ‘Third Force’ stakeholders and allies for next year’s elections.

The NCFront is the umbrella body of the ‘Third Force’ Movement and Political Alternatives to All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party.

Charles in a statement issued in Abuja by the Director, Media, Publicity, & Strategy of his Presidential Campaign organization, Ambassador Crystal Ike Ogu, welcomed the members of the movement into the party with a caveat that they would support his aspiration.

He said: “Sampson Uchenna Charles’ Presidential Campaign Organisation welcomes NCFront into the Labour Party, and urges them to toe the part of Sampson Uchenna Charles’ presidential candidacy.

“It is no doubt that the Sampson Uchenna Charles’ Presidential candidacy in the 2023 general election under the balcony of the Labour Party has turned the political party into one of the most viable among the eighteen (18) political parties duly registered and scouting for the Presidential seat in the 2023 general elections.

“Sampson Uchenna Charles’ overwhelming household appearance in the political sphere in Nigeria has brought goodwill to the Labour Party as many grassroots national movements find refuge in the party.

“However, the Sampson Uchenna Charles Presidential Campaign organization, FANN National Movement, alongside other fifty-seven youth movements have urged the NCFront movement to toe the part of the Sampson Uchenna Charles’ Candidacy for the 2023 general election.

“Sampson Uchenna Charles Presidential Campaign organization, the several youths movement and other numerous associations including the FANN National Movement welcomes the NCFront’s choice of Labour Party, however, with a condition that they will queue in support to the Presidential candidacy of Sampson Uchenna Charles”.

“The youths also expressed their satisfaction to the overwhelming mass movement of youths and other associations into the Labour Party after the submission of the nomination form of Sampson Uchenna Charles which was witnessed by more than 20,000 youths cutting across all states of the federation.

“Consequently, the teeming members all over Nigeria and in Diaspora have been directed to register immediately as members of the Labour Party at all designated registration centres, both online and physically at the Ward Levels, to be able to take part in the ongoing electoral programmes of the Party for the 2023 elections’’.

