LP suspends former chairman, Salvador, others for anti-party

The Lagos state chapter of the Labour Party (LP) Thursday announced the suspension of its Lagos state chairman, Mr. Olukayode Salako, Hon. Moshood Salvador and four other members of the party for anti-party activities.

The party also passed confidence vote on its national chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, saying it stands by the ruling of the Edo state High Court in Benin, which recognized him and members of the national executives of the party.

It ignored the Abuja High Court which ordered Abure and five other national executive committee members to stop parading themselves as party officials.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the state secretary of the LP, said members of the party accused of anti-party activities were summoned to a meeting in line with article 19 of the party constitution to defend themselves of the allegation against them.

He, however, said they could not exonerate themselves of the allegation, hence the decision to place them on indefinite suspension.

Okpala said of those accused, it was only one of them, Sunbo Onitiri, that said she had resigned her membership of the party.

Others suspended were Opeyemi Taiwo, Mutiu Okunola and Theodore Ezumuanu.

On the party’s national chairman, Okpala said those clamouring for removal of Abure are enemies of the party.

“We pass a vote of confidence on our national chairman, we appreciate his immense contribution to the growth of the party, a party accused of not having structure ended up in election producing governor, senator, House of Representatives members and House of Assembly members. This was the contribution of our national chairman who grew the party from the scratch. It is an immense contribution.

“Tantrum thrown at our national chairman and leadership of the party at the national level is aimed at making the party lose focus on retrieving its stolen mandate.

“We are not part of it. We are standing in solidarity with our national chairman, Abure,” Okpala explained.

